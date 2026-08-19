Campaign growing to see traffic calming measures in Burt following two-vehicle crash

A campaign is growing in Burt for traffic calming measures and a review of the speed limit after a two car collision close to the local GAA club yesterday which left two men seriously injured.

Both drivers – a 19 year old and a man in his 20s, were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment.

The road was closed for several hours last night after the collision at 5.30pm, and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.

On today’s Greg Hughes Show, local resident Mark said changes are necessary: