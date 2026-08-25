Highland Radio receive two nominations for IMRO Radio Awards 2026

Highland Radio has received two nominations for IMRO Radio Awards 2026.

The awards recognise the best of Irish radio broadcasting over the past 12 months.

The Greg Hughes Podcast has been nominated in the Radio Podcast of the Year category for the episode Joe Decks – Vinyl, Vodka and Me. An episode with local DJ Joe Decks discussing his journey with alcohol and road to sobriety.

Highland Radio Head of Sport Oisin Kelly has been nominated for Sports Broadcaster of the Year in the local/regional section.

Oisin Kelly won the award at last year’s ceremony recognising his distinct commentary style and ability to bring listeners to the heart of the action.