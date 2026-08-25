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Suspected Class A drug seizure in Derry

Police from the District Support Team in Derry seized suspected Class A drugs while on patrol in the city last night.

Officers made the seizure after stopping a woman in the Mount Street area.

The woman, who is in her 50s, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug, and possession of a Class C controlled drug.

She remains in custody while enquiries are ongoing.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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