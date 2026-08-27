Tributes paid on passing of former politician and sportsman Enda Bonner

Tributes are being led by An Taoiseach Micheál Martin following the death of former Glenties councillor and Senator Enda Bonner, who has died at the age of 76.

From Dungloe, Enda Bonner served in the Seanad from 1997 to 2002 and was a Donegal county councillor from 1999 until 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Phylis, and their children Elaine, Patrick and Elizabeth.

A long-standing member of Fianna Fáil, Enda was also heavily involved in the GAA, playing for his native An Clochán Liath and for Donegal. He was a former chair and vice-president of the club.

As a mark of respect, the club’s facilities will be closed.

Offering his deepest sympathies to the Bonner family, Micheál Martin described Enda as a “distinguished and widely respected public representative” who “cared for his community and was passionate about its improvement and development.”