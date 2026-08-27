Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Local Hero Search

Customer Service Awards 2026

€20K Mega Summer Draw

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Tributes paid on passing of former politician and sportsman Enda Bonner

 

Tributes are being led by An Taoiseach Micheál Martin following the death of former Glenties councillor and Senator Enda Bonner, who has died at the age of 76.

From Dungloe, Enda Bonner served in the Seanad from 1997 to 2002 and was a Donegal county councillor from 1999 until 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Phylis, and their children Elaine, Patrick and Elizabeth.

A long-standing member of Fianna Fáil, Enda was also heavily involved in the GAA, playing for his native An Clochán Liath and for Donegal. He was a former chair and vice-president of the club.

As a mark of respect, the club’s facilities will be closed.

Offering his deepest sympathies to the Bonner family, Micheál Martin described Enda as a “distinguished and widely respected public representative” who “cared for his community and was passionate about its improvement and development.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

ollie anniversary
News, Top Stories

St Eunan’s College to gather today to remember Ollie Horgan

27 August 2026
late Enda Bonner
News, Top Stories

Tributes paid on passing of former politician and sportsman Enda Bonner

27 August 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Obituary Notices and Farming News – Thursday, August 27th

27 August 2026
Image: Labour Party
News, Audio, Top Stories

United Ireland referendum ‘off the table’ – Burnham

27 August 2026
Advertisement

Related News

ollie anniversary
News, Top Stories

St Eunan’s College to gather today to remember Ollie Horgan

27 August 2026
late Enda Bonner
News, Top Stories

Tributes paid on passing of former politician and sportsman Enda Bonner

27 August 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Obituary Notices and Farming News – Thursday, August 27th

27 August 2026
Image: Labour Party
News, Audio, Top Stories

United Ireland referendum ‘off the table’ – Burnham

27 August 2026
Scam
News, Audio

Scam ads info hub established

27 August 2026
MEP Nina Carberry
News, Audio, Top Stories

Carberry calls for new Meta safety features to reach Europe

27 August 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube