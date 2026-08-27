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Carberry calls for new Meta safety features to reach Europe

A Midlands North West MEP is calling on Meta to extend new safety measures set for the United States into Europe.

Yesterday, the Facebook and Instagram owner settled its civil case in the US concerning the impact of the platforms on children.

As part of the settlement daily time limits for teenagers, parental controls and restrictions on nighttime usage will be implemented on the apps, however, Meta continues to deny its apps are deliberately designed to be addictive to children.

In an audio statement to Highland Radio News, MEP Nina Carberry said these safety features must reach Europe:

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