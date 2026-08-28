Lighting to be provided on the Foyle Valley Greenway as work continues to extend into Donegal

Work has begun on the provision of lighting on the Foyle Valley Greenway in Derry, with an extension of the greenway out to the new Mullenan Cemetery and into Donegal the next priority.

Speaking after a sod-cutting event this week for the new lighting project, Cllr Patricia Logue says hundreds of people are using the Foyle Road stretch towards the Peace Bridge every day, and these works will greatly enhance the area.

However, she says this is just one part of a jigsaw, and they’ll be working with Donegal County Council and others to ensure the greenway reaches its potential……….