Donegal-based special education teacher offers advice on how to support neurodivergent children as schools reopen

Advice is being offered to parents of neurodivergent children and teachers as schools reopen over the next week.

Aoife Nic Sheáin is a neurodivergent coach and special education teacher based in Donegal.

She focuses heavily on helping parents support neurodivergent children, including those who are autistic, have ADHD, or a Persistent Drive for Autonomy (PDA) profile.

With many children starting primary school over the next week, Aoife is providing advice to parents and teachers on how to support neurodivergent children.