Police in Tyrone investigating arson attack in Coalisland

Police in Tyrone are appealing for information following an arson attack in Coalisland in the early hours of this morning.

At around 1.40am, they received a report of a house fire in the Ballynakilly Road area and officers, alongside the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and the fire was extinguished.

All those inside the property were able to get out, and one person was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The PSNI say they believe the fire was started deliberately and is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the fire and anyone with information is being asked to contact 101.