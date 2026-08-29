Emergency services at the scene of serious assault in Tyrone

Police in the North are currently at the scene of a serious assault in the Lisnahull Road area of Dungannon in County Tyrone.
The public have been advised to avoid the area while enquiries continue.
Further details will follow in due course.
Police in the North are currently at the scene of a serious assault in the Lisnahull Road area of Dungannon in County Tyrone.
The public have been advised to avoid the area while enquiries continue.
Further details will follow in due course.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland