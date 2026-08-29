Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Local Hero Search

Customer Service Awards 2026

€20K Mega Summer Draw

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Emergency services at the scene of serious assault in Tyrone

Police in the North are currently at the scene of a serious assault in the Lisnahull Road area of Dungannon in County Tyrone.

The public have been advised to avoid the area while enquiries continue.

Further details will follow in due course.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

police
News

Emergency services at the scene of serious assault in Tyrone

29 August 2026
joy crana river
News, Audio, Top Stories

Inishowen Councillor expresses ‘deep concern’ at Crana River fish kill

29 August 2026
_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Man hospitalised with serious head injuries following Strabane assault

29 August 2026
lkmainstreet
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny’s Main Street still ‘open for business’ amid traffic light outage

29 August 2026
Advertisement

Related News

police
News

Emergency services at the scene of serious assault in Tyrone

29 August 2026
joy crana river
News, Audio, Top Stories

Inishowen Councillor expresses ‘deep concern’ at Crana River fish kill

29 August 2026
_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Man hospitalised with serious head injuries following Strabane assault

29 August 2026
lkmainstreet
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny’s Main Street still ‘open for business’ amid traffic light outage

29 August 2026
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News

Police in Tyrone investigating arson attack in Coalisland

29 August 2026
weather storm rain umbrella
News, Top Stories

Moderate weather advisory for flooding issued in Donegal

29 August 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube