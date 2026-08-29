Letterkenny’s Main Street still ‘open for business’ amid traffic light outage

People are being reminded that the main street in Letterkenny is ‘open for business’, despite a traffic light outage.

Donegal County Council confirmed yesterday that the affected areas include the Port Road, High Road, Main Street and the Justice Walsh junction, with the lights expected to return on Monday or Tuesday.

In a statement yesterday, they were asking people to avoid the area, however that has now been changed and motorists and pedestrians are being asked to exercise caution in the area.

President of the Letterkenny Chamber, Karoline Sweeney, says the traffic seems to be moving well through the Main Street: