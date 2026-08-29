Kilcar defeat Four Masters in Donegal Senior Club Championship

Kilcar have beaten Four Masters 2-17 to 1-17 today at Towney Park in the Donegal Senior Club Championship.

The hosts made a strong start, with Rian Mac Seáin finding the net after nine minutes to give Kilcar an early advantage.

Four Masters responded well over the following ten minutes with two sides scoring well, reducing the deficit to a single point (1-5 to 0-7) before Kilcar struck for a second goal through Eoghan Mac Aodha in the 25th minute.

The visitors rallied once again and went into half-time leading 2-5 to 0-12.

Four Masters continued to compete strongly after the restart and found the net eight minutes into the second half to put themselves firmly back in contention.

Kilcar, however, made good use of the two-point scoring opportunities to regain the lead and maintained their advantage through the closing stages.

Four Masters battled until the final whistle but were unable to find the scores needed to overturn the deficit.

Highland Radio Sport’s Ciaran Cannon was at Towney Park at full-time: