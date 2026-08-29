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The Outlet

Letterkenny Rovers defeated as Cockhill Celtic suffer late equaliser in league openers


Letterkenny Rovers suffered a 4-1 defeat away to Salthill Devon at Drom Soccer Park this afternoon, despite taking an early lead.

Adam McCaffrey put the Donegal side ahead in the ninth minute, but Timmy Molloy levelled for the hosts from the penalty spot just after the 20-minute mark.

The sides remained deadlocked at 1-1 until the 70th minute, when Cole Connolly put Salthill in front.

The Galway outfit then sealed the victory deep in stoppage time with late goals from Ben McDonnell in the 94th minute and Joshua Keane Quinlivan in the 96th.

Elsewhere in Galway, Cockhill Celtic were denied a winning start on their league debut after a dramatic finish against Mervue United.

Following a goalless first half, Tiernan Ruddy put the Inishowen side ahead two minutes after the restart.

Cockhill looked set to secure all three points, but Mervue striker Gavin Smyth struck in the 94th minute to force a share of the spoils.

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