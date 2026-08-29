McEleney taking positives from Harps 5-4 defeat to UCD

Finn Harps manager Patrick McEleney is taking the positives from his side’s performance despite their thrilling 5-4 defeat to UCD.

Harps went into the game at the Belfield Bowl on a run of seven consecutive defeats, but they turned in an encouraging first-half display to lead 2-1 at the break, with goals from Shaunie Bradley and Oran Brogan.

The Students fought back after the interval, and despite a stunning finish from Gavin McAteer and a fourth goal from Max Hutchinson, Harps were unable to hold on for a share of the spoils.

A Harps victory would have seen Cork City crowned First Division champions, providing UCD with added motivation to secure all three points.

McEleney spoke to Highland Radio Sport’s Mark Gallagher to reflect on the 90 minutes: