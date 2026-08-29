Voodoo Cup Results – Saturday 28/08/26

Donegal Junior League – Voodoo Cup Round 1 Results – Sat 29th August:
Castlefin Celtic V Raphoe Town
Copany Rovers 3-2 Cappry Rovers
Donegal Town 3-2 Fintown Harps AFC
Drumkeen United 7-8 Convoy Arsenal
Drumoghill 0-2 Ballybofey United
Glencar Celtic 3-0 Ramelton Mariners
Glenea United 3-2 Dunlewey Celtic
Keadue Rovers V Gweedore United
Kildrum Tigers 3-0 Lagan Harps
Kilmacrennan Celtic 3-2 Swilly Rovers
Letterkenny Rovers 5-5 Fanad United (LK Rovers progress 6-5 on penalties)
Milford United 0-3 Bonagee United
St Catherines FC 2-4 Drumbar FC
Strand Rovers 4-3 Arranmore United