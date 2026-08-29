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Customer Service Awards 2026

€20K Mega Summer Draw

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Voodoo Cup Results – Saturday 28/08/26

Donegal Junior League – Voodoo Cup Round 1 Results – Sat 29th August:

Castlefin Celtic V Raphoe Town

Copany Rovers 3-2 Cappry Rovers

Donegal Town 3-2 Fintown Harps AFC

Drumkeen United 7-8 Convoy Arsenal

Drumoghill 0-2 Ballybofey United

Glencar Celtic 3-0 Ramelton Mariners

Glenea United 3-2 Dunlewey Celtic

Keadue Rovers V Gweedore United

Kildrum Tigers 3-0 Lagan Harps

Kilmacrennan Celtic 3-2 Swilly Rovers

Letterkenny Rovers 5-5 Fanad United (LK Rovers progress 6-5 on penalties)

Milford United 0-3 Bonagee United

St Catherines FC 2-4 Drumbar FC

Strand Rovers 4-3 Arranmore United

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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