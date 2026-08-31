Gardaí issue advice over phone scams in Donegal

Gardaí are urging people to be aware of a phone call scam occurring in Donegal.

In a statement they say the calls are being received by both UK (0044) and Irish (00353) dialing codes and feature an automated message saying the recipient’s vehicle have allegedly been involved in a hit and run collision.

The person receiving the call is instructed to press 1 to connect to An Garda Síochána.

People are advised not to engage, or provide any personal or financial information during the call.

If you believe you’ve engaged with such a scam, Gardaí say to contact your local Garda station.