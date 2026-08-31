Raphoe Flood Relief Scheme is cleared to start

Work has been cleared to start on a flood relief scheme for Raphoe that’s designed to protect 387 at-risk properties.

Minister Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran says he’s been given conformation of the go-ahead from Public Expenditure Minister Jack Chambers. He says his office is now starting to implement its plans to facilitate commencement of construction as early as possible, in line with the statutory process.

Minister Moran says the effects of flooding are devastating and can be long-lasting for communities, and Raphoe is no exception, having suffered serious flooding in the past.”

He concludes the flood relief scheme for Raphoe has been greatly informed by the local community and includes two open diversion channels, embankments, three new main drainage pipes / culverts to collect stormwater, road re-profiling and native woodland planting.

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Release in full –

Minister Kevin Moran welcomes confirmation for the Raphoe Flood Relief Scheme, Co. Donegal

Mr. Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran T.D., Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works (OPW), is pleased to announce receipt of confirmation from Minister for Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Service Reform and Digitalisation, Mr. Jack Chambers T.D. that allows works to start on a major flood relief scheme for Raphoe to protect 387 at risk properties.

Welcoming the announcement, Minister Moran, T.D. said, “The effects of flooding are devastating and can be long-lasting for communities and Raphoe is no exception, having suffered serious flooding in the past.”

The flood relief scheme for Raphoe has been greatly informed by the local community and includes two open diversion channels, embankments, three new main drainage pipes / culverts to collect stormwater, road re-profiling and native woodland planting.

The Minister said: “I am delighted that this Confirmation will enable my Office to directly progress this major scheme of works in Raphoe. Respecting the statutory process, my Office is now starting to implement its plans to facilitate commencement of construction as early as possible. The scheme will provide protection to 387 properties, 267 residential and 120 non-residential properties, from a 1 in 100-year flood event. I acknowledge and appreciate the strong local support from Donegal County Council, a large proportion of the local business community and local residents in support of the scheme following submissions received from public consultations during the scheme design”.

Minister Moran went on to say, “The Raphoe Flood Relief Scheme is part of the Government’s strategy under Project Ireland 2040 to make Ireland a better country for all and to build a more resilient and sustainable future. The scheme, which has an approved project budget of €12m, has been funded through the Government’s 2030 National Development Plan with €1.3 billion allocated for flood relief measures, including from the impacts of climate change through future-proofed, adaptable flood relief schemes”.

In addition to this investment in Raphoe, Minister Moran highlighted, “The OPW is committed to working with Donegal County Council on delivery of flood relief schemes across Co. Donegal and that the OPW has committed funding of some €110 million for a further 11 major flood relief schemes (tranche 1) that are currently underway across the county. The Government has also invested €2.4 million through the OPW’s Minor Flood Mitigation Works and Coastal Protection Scheme for some 47 projects in the county.”

The details of this Ministerial confirmation order have now been made available by the Department of Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Service Reform and Digitalisation on its website.