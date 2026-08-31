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The Outlet

Public service workers in SIPTU vote in favour of industrial action

Public service workers in one of the country’s largest unions have voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action, up to and including strike action.

98 percent of SIPTU members who voted were in favour of industrial action.

The union says its over the Government’s failure to make serious proposals after the previous public sector pay agreement expired in June.

It has accused Ministers of sitting on their hands since then.

SIPTU will now engage with other unions to decide how to move forward, with Fórsa due to announce the result of a ballot tomorrow afternoon.

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