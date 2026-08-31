Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Local Hero Search

Customer Service Awards 2026

€20K Mega Summer Draw

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Tyrone PSNI make two arrests following arson incident in Cookstown

Police in Tyrone have made two arrests following an arson attack in Cookstown in the early hours of this morning.

A report was received at around 2.45am of a vacant property on fire in the Coolnafranky Park area.

Officers attended the scene, where colleagues form the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were already in attendance, extinguishing the fire.

There was no one in the property at the time and no injuries were reported.

A short time later, police located and arrested the suspects, who are aged 19 and 20.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni logo
News

Tyrone PSNI make two arrests following arson incident in Cookstown

31 August 2026
Raphoe Flooding
News, Top Stories

Raphoe Flood Relief Scheme is cleared to start

31 August 2026
letterkenny university hospital
News, Top Stories

63 admitted patients awaiting beds at LUH this morning

31 August 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show | Monday | 31/08/2026

31 August 2026
Advertisement

Related News

psni logo
News

Tyrone PSNI make two arrests following arson incident in Cookstown

31 August 2026
Raphoe Flooding
News, Top Stories

Raphoe Flood Relief Scheme is cleared to start

31 August 2026
letterkenny university hospital
News, Top Stories

63 admitted patients awaiting beds at LUH this morning

31 August 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show | Monday | 31/08/2026

31 August 2026
money cash budget euro (2)
News, Top Stories

Government to publish details of new investment savings scheme

31 August 2026
Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann dealing with “complex” water outage in Glenties and Fintown

31 August 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube