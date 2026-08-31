Tyrone PSNI make two arrests following arson incident in Cookstown

Police in Tyrone have made two arrests following an arson attack in Cookstown in the early hours of this morning.

A report was received at around 2.45am of a vacant property on fire in the Coolnafranky Park area.

Officers attended the scene, where colleagues form the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were already in attendance, extinguishing the fire.

There was no one in the property at the time and no injuries were reported.

A short time later, police located and arrested the suspects, who are aged 19 and 20.