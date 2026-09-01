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16-year-old remanded in custody over Dungannon murder

A teenager’s appeared in court in the North, charged with the murder of a 61-year-old man and attempted murder of his wife and daughter.

The man was found dead in Dungannon in County Tyrone on Saturday, while the eight-year-old girl was severely injured, and her mother sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The 16-year-old boy, who can’t be named for legal reasons, is also charged with making threats to kill, and appeared before court in Omagh this morning.

A judge has ordered a mental health assessment of the teenager.

He’s been remanded in custody and is due before court again in two weeks.

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