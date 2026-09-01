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Donegal driver caught at almost twice the speed limit near Letterkenny

A Donegal driver was caught travelling at almost double the speed limit during a national Garda road safety operation yesterday.

More than 1,000 drivers were detected speeding as part of National Slow Down Day, with Gardaí, along with GoSafe mobile and static safety cameras, monitoring motorists across the country.

Among those caught was a vehicle travelling at 194 kilometres per hour in a 100 kilometre per hour zone on the N56 at Letterkenny.

Yesterday’s operation had a particular focus on traffic around schools during opening and closing times.

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