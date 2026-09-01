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The Outlet

Two Donegal special schools to benefit from expanded therapy service

Two Donegal schools are among those set to benefit from an expansion of the Education Therapy Service through the National Council for Special Education.

St Bernadette Special School and Little Angels Special School will now have access to direct, in-school therapeutic supports.

Therapist assignments will take place over the coming weeks, with supports expected to be in place by the end of the first term of the 2026/27 school year.

The expansion brings the total number of participating special schools nationwide to 64, with further expansion planned throughout 2027.

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