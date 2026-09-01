23 child casualties on Donegal roads between 2021-2025

New figures from the Road Safety Authority show that 23 children in Donegal were killed or seriously injured on the roads between 2021 and 2025.

That accounts for 3% of the national total.

Across the State, 38 children aged between zero and 15 were killed, while 620 were seriously injured during the five-year period.

The report stated that Donegal recorded 16 child passenger casualties.

Overall, there were 171 passenger casualties among children nationally.

77% of passenger casualties were injured on roads with a speed limit of 80 kilometres per hour or higher.

However, 72% of all child casualties were injured on lower-speed roads.

Nationally, of the 658 children killed or seriously injured, almost half were pedestrians, while more than a quarter were passengers.