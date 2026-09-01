Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Local Hero Search

Customer Service Awards 2026

€20K Mega Summer Draw

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

23 child casualties on Donegal roads between 2021-2025

New figures from the Road Safety Authority show that 23 children in Donegal were killed or seriously injured on the roads between 2021 and 2025.

That accounts for 3% of the national total.

Across the State, 38 children aged between zero and 15 were killed, while 620 were seriously injured during the five-year period.

The report stated that Donegal recorded 16 child passenger casualties.

Overall, there were 171 passenger casualties among children nationally.

77% of passenger casualties were injured on roads with a speed limit of 80 kilometres per hour or higher.

However, 72% of all child casualties were injured on lower-speed roads.

Nationally, of the 658 children killed or seriously injured, almost half were pedestrians, while more than a quarter were passengers.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

omagh courthouse
News, Top Stories

16 year old charged with Dungannon murder

1 September 2026
Screenshot 2026-08-29 092703
Audio, News, Top Stories

Murray praises local response to Crana River fish kill

1 September 2026
Maolíosa McHugh MLA
News, Top Stories

McHugh to resign his Stormont seat today

1 September 2026
RSA_500x500_logo
News, Top Stories

23 child casualties on Donegal roads between 2021-2025

1 September 2026
Advertisement

Related News

omagh courthouse
News, Top Stories

16 year old charged with Dungannon murder

1 September 2026
Screenshot 2026-08-29 092703
Audio, News, Top Stories

Murray praises local response to Crana River fish kill

1 September 2026
Maolíosa McHugh MLA
News, Top Stories

McHugh to resign his Stormont seat today

1 September 2026
RSA_500x500_logo
News, Top Stories

23 child casualties on Donegal roads between 2021-2025

1 September 2026
jennifer carroll mc neill
News, Audio

Digital systems could help doctors under pressure – Health Minister

31 August 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, and Obituary Notices – Monday, August 31st

31 August 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube