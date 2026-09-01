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The Outlet

McHugh to resign his Stormont seat today

West Tyrone MLA Malíosa McHugh is stepping down from his seat at Stormont today.

It comes ahead of his decision not to contest the next Northern Ireland Assembly election in May 2027.

Mr McHugh was first elected to Strabane District Council in 2011, serving as a councillor for the Derg ward.

He continued in that role following the creation of Derry City and Strabane District Council, and served as Mayor in 2017.

He was co-opted as the MLA for West Tyrone in 2019 and retained the seat at the 2022 Assembly election.

In a statement, Mr McHugh thanked his family, staff, volunteers and supporters.

He also wished his successor well. A new representative will be co-opted to the Assembly to serve for the remaining months of the current term, ahead of next May’s election.

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