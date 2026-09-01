Murray praises local response to Crana River fish kill

As tests continue to establish what caused a fish kill on the Crana River on Friday afternoon, a Buncrana has praised the angling community and statutory agencies for their swift response.

Cllr Jack Murray says he and other colleagues were informed within minutes of the discovery of the fish kill, and Inland Fisheries Ireland was on site within half an hour.

150 fish died in the incident, but Cllr Jack Murray says the swift response from all sides was good to see.

He was particularly appreciative of the response from the local anglers………….