Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Local Hero Search

Customer Service Awards 2026

€20K Mega Summer Draw

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Murray praises local response to Crana River fish kill

As tests continue to establish what caused a fish kill on the Crana River on Friday afternoon, a Buncrana has praised the angling community and statutory agencies for their swift response.

Cllr Jack Murray says he and other colleagues were informed within minutes of the discovery of the fish kill, and Inland Fisheries Ireland was on site within half an hour.

150 fish died in the incident, but Cllr Jack Murray says the swift response from all sides was good to see.

He was particularly appreciative of the response from the local anglers………….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

omagh courthouse
News, Top Stories

16 year old charged with Dungannon murder

1 September 2026
Screenshot 2026-08-29 092703
Audio, News, Top Stories

Murray praises local response to Crana River fish kill

1 September 2026
Maolíosa McHugh MLA
News, Top Stories

McHugh to resign his Stormont seat today

1 September 2026
RSA_500x500_logo
News, Top Stories

23 child casualties on Donegal roads between 2021-2025

1 September 2026
Advertisement

Related News

omagh courthouse
News, Top Stories

16 year old charged with Dungannon murder

1 September 2026
Screenshot 2026-08-29 092703
Audio, News, Top Stories

Murray praises local response to Crana River fish kill

1 September 2026
Maolíosa McHugh MLA
News, Top Stories

McHugh to resign his Stormont seat today

1 September 2026
RSA_500x500_logo
News, Top Stories

23 child casualties on Donegal roads between 2021-2025

1 September 2026
jennifer carroll mc neill
News, Audio

Digital systems could help doctors under pressure – Health Minister

31 August 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, and Obituary Notices – Monday, August 31st

31 August 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube