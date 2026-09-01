Gardaí investigating theft of an e-scooter in Letterkenny

Gardaí are investigating the theft of a black ‘Ninebot’ e-scooter from the carpark at Letterkenny Shopping Centre on Sunday.

A man had stolen the locked e-scooter at 6:18am before heading in the direction of the Station Roundabout, then the Port Road, Main Street and on towards Lower Main Street.

He was wearing a black baseball cap, a red checked shirt, jeans and black trainers.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have travelled in any of those areas between 6:00am and 7:00am with a dash-cam to make footage available.

They can get in touch with Letterkenny Garda Station on 074-9167100.