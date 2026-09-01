Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Local Hero Search

Customer Service Awards 2026

€20K Mega Summer Draw

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Gardaí investigating theft of an e-scooter in Letterkenny

Gardaí are investigating the theft of a black ‘Ninebot’ e-scooter from the carpark at Letterkenny Shopping Centre on Sunday.

 

A man had stolen the locked e-scooter at 6:18am before heading in the direction of the Station Roundabout, then the Port Road, Main Street and on towards Lower Main Street.

 

He was wearing a black baseball cap, a red checked shirt, jeans and black trainers.

 

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have travelled in any of those areas between 6:00am and 7:00am with a dash-cam to make footage available.

 

They can get in touch with Letterkenny Garda Station on 074-9167100.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Litter Bin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Increased littering fines enforced from today

1 September 2026
mcgettigans
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny bus company hits out at traffic as the school year begins

1 September 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show | Tuesday | 01/09/2026

1 September 2026
Grainne New
News, Audio, Top Stories

Motorist detected doing 170kph near Kilmacrennan

1 September 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Litter Bin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Increased littering fines enforced from today

1 September 2026
mcgettigans
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny bus company hits out at traffic as the school year begins

1 September 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show | Tuesday | 01/09/2026

1 September 2026
Grainne New
News, Audio, Top Stories

Motorist detected doing 170kph near Kilmacrennan

1 September 2026
Buncrana Garda Station
News, Top Stories

Man hospitalised following Buncrana assault

1 September 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating assault at Bridgend Filling Station

1 September 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube