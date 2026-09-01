Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Local Hero Search

Customer Service Awards 2026

€20K Mega Summer Draw

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Increased littering fines enforced from today

Increased fines for littering have come into effect today.

Minister of State with responsibility for the Circular Economy Alan Dillon has signed the commencement order meaning people caught failing to pick up litter or dog waste will receive an on the spot fine of €250, a significant increase from the previous €100.

Despite this concerns have been raised on reporting with no dog fouling fines issued in Donegal over the past four years.

Speaking to Highland Radio News, Minister Dillon says that imperfect enforcement does not mean giving up on trying to help the issue:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Litter Bin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Increased littering fines enforced from today

1 September 2026
mcgettigans
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny bus company hits out at traffic as the school year begins

1 September 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show | Tuesday | 01/09/2026

1 September 2026
Grainne New
News, Audio, Top Stories

Motorist detected doing 170kph near Kilmacrennan

1 September 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Litter Bin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Increased littering fines enforced from today

1 September 2026
mcgettigans
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny bus company hits out at traffic as the school year begins

1 September 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show | Tuesday | 01/09/2026

1 September 2026
Grainne New
News, Audio, Top Stories

Motorist detected doing 170kph near Kilmacrennan

1 September 2026
Buncrana Garda Station
News, Top Stories

Man hospitalised following Buncrana assault

1 September 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating assault at Bridgend Filling Station

1 September 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube