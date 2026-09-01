Increased littering fines enforced from today

Increased fines for littering have come into effect today.

Minister of State with responsibility for the Circular Economy Alan Dillon has signed the commencement order meaning people caught failing to pick up litter or dog waste will receive an on the spot fine of €250, a significant increase from the previous €100.

Despite this concerns have been raised on reporting with no dog fouling fines issued in Donegal over the past four years.

Speaking to Highland Radio News, Minister Dillon says that imperfect enforcement does not mean giving up on trying to help the issue: