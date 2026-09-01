Man hospitalised following Buncrana assault

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information regarding an alleged assault at Main Street, Buncrana in the early hours of Sunday morning.

At approximately 4.10am, Gardaí received a report of a man who had been involved in a fight laying on the street.

He was brought by ambulance to Letterkenny University Hospital to receive treatment for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardai in Buncrana are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area around that time and who may have witnessed what occurred to get in touch with

them on 074-9320540.

They’re particularly anxious to hear from anyone who may have travelled on Main Street, Buncrana between 3.45 and 4.10am on Sunday morning with a dash-cam

to make the footage available to them.