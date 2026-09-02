Data Protection Commissioner’s office says it’ll be monitoring the HSE’s response to Donegal data breach report

The Regional Executive Officer with HSE West North West says they fully accept the findings of a Data Protection Commissioner’s report into a data breach at St Conal’s Hospital.

Tony Canavan says there are no longer files being stored in that area, and all the recommendations of the DPC are being implemented across the region.

The Data Protection Commissioner’s inquiry followed an incident where two individuals gained access to the St Conal’s site and shared video footage of the conditions on social media.

Graham Doyle is Head of Communications at the Data Protection Commissioner’s office.

He says they’ve already been to Donegal to examine the St Conal’s site, and will be following up on the HSE’s actions to ensure the measures outlined in the report are fully implemented……………….