High-Octane Weekend on the Wild Atlantic Way for the Danny Gormley Memorial Hill Climb

The iconic tarmac of Knockalla Hill will once again echo with the roar of engines as the Donegal Motor Club hosts the annual Danny Gormley Memorial Hill Climb on Saturday, 5th, and Sunday, 6th September 2026.

A firm favourite on the Irish motorsport calendar, the annual two-day event honours the memory and passion of the late Danny Gormley.

Competitors from across the country will gather on the famous Knockalla coast road—one of the most breathtaking stretches along Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way—to test their skill and speed against the clock on the 1.3Km course.

First time Clerk’s of the Course, Brian Gibbons & Club Chairman Brian Brogan, have taken on the task of running the two day event.

The pair, along with their back room team have been busy in recent weeks putting the final touches on the event.

This year’s event serves as Rounds 3 and 4 of the Donegal Commercials Club Championship and features the highly competitive J1000 Club Championship category.

In an exciting addition for 2026, the Motorsport Ireland Junior Rally Series (MIJRS) J1000 Championship will tackle the hill on Sunday, offering rising stars aged 14 to 17 the opportunity to take on one of the most famous roads in Irish motorsport overlooking ballymastocker beach.

Spectators can look forward to an action-packed weekend, with the first cars on track at approximately 10:00 AM each day.

Spectator Highlights:

Dedicated Shuttle Service: A spectator bus will run throughout the weekend to transport fans to the viewing area above the famous Wilhare’s Bend.

Live Action & Commentary: paddock commentary at the start line will keep spectators informed on split times and class leaders.

Prize-Giving: Award presentations will take place at the end of each day to recognize the fastest overall drivers and class winners.

Surprise Additions: Club organizers will reveal extra weekend attractions on official channels in the days leading up to the event.

The Donegal Motor Club extends its sincere gratitude to title sponsor Seamus Kelly of Kelly Motorsport, alongside all the regular sponsors, whose continued support makes the event possible.

Marshals Needed:

An event of this scale relies on the dedication of volunteer marshals to ensure safety along the course. The Donegal Motor Club is issuing a call for marshals for both Saturday and Sunday.

Whether you are an experienced motor club marshal or looking to get involved in local motorsport for the first time, your help is vital.

Anyone interested in volunteering as a marshal for the weekend is encouraged to contact chief Marshal Steven Tinney or the club directly via the Donegal Motorclub Facebook page to register your interest.