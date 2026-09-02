The Greg Hughes Show | Wednesday | 02/09/2026

Today’s show is a special broadcast focusing on unprecedented gridlock across Letterkenny, as the return of schools collides with Active Travel infrastructure works, alongside growing outrage over proposed hikes to town center parking fees.

Inside Today’s Episode:

🚗 Special Report: Letterkenny Traffic Gridlock & Parking Hikes: We dedicate today’s program to analyzing the severe traffic congestion crippling Letterkenny as schools reopen alongside ongoing Active Travel roadworks, while town center businesses face new commercial pressures:

Driving Instructors’ Unprecedented Cancellations: Colette O’Donnell of O’Donnell’s School of Motoring reveals that, for the first time in her 32-year career, she has been forced to cancel driving lessons due to severe, unpredictable traffic delays across the town.

Taxi Trade at a Standstill: Local taxi driver Anthony Arthur describes gridlock conditions as the worst he has ever experienced, leaving drivers stranded in traffic and passengers facing massive delays and rising fares.

Impact on School Runs: Kyle from McGettigan Travel reports that private and school bus transport runs are experiencing extreme delays, leaving students stressed, anxious, and routinely arriving late for class.

Commercial Shock Over 150% Parking Fee Increase: Letterkenny Chamber member and local business owner Leonard Watson shares these traffic concerns and voices outrage over proposed 150% increases to Main Street parking charges. Leonard argues that Donegal County Council should be incentivizing town center business development rather than penalizing shoppers and driving footfall away.

Frustrated Motorists Call In: We open the phone lines to hear directly from gridlocked commuters, parents, and local workers sharing their firsthand experiences and calls for urgent traffic management intervention.

🌱 In the Garden with Paul McLoughlin: We shift gears to welcome resident gardening expert Paul McLoughlin back to the studio. As we enter meteorological autumn, Paul takes listener calls and offers practical guidance on preparing flowerbeds, protecting delicate plants, and seasonal garden maintenance for the months ahead.

🎧 Listen to the full episode and stay ahead of the local news: