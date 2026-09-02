Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Local Hero Search

Customer Service Awards 2026

€20K Mega Summer Draw

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

The Greg Hughes Show | Wednesday | 02/09/2026

Today’s show is a special broadcast focusing on unprecedented gridlock across Letterkenny, as the return of schools collides with Active Travel infrastructure works, alongside growing outrage over proposed hikes to town center parking fees.

Inside Today’s Episode:

🚗 Special Report: Letterkenny Traffic Gridlock & Parking Hikes: We dedicate today’s program to analyzing the severe traffic congestion crippling Letterkenny as schools reopen alongside ongoing Active Travel roadworks, while town center businesses face new commercial pressures:

  • Driving Instructors’ Unprecedented Cancellations: Colette O’Donnell of O’Donnell’s School of Motoring reveals that, for the first time in her 32-year career, she has been forced to cancel driving lessons due to severe, unpredictable traffic delays across the town.

  • Taxi Trade at a Standstill: Local taxi driver Anthony Arthur describes gridlock conditions as the worst he has ever experienced, leaving drivers stranded in traffic and passengers facing massive delays and rising fares.

  • Impact on School Runs: Kyle from McGettigan Travel reports that private and school bus transport runs are experiencing extreme delays, leaving students stressed, anxious, and routinely arriving late for class.

  • Commercial Shock Over 150% Parking Fee Increase: Letterkenny Chamber member and local business owner Leonard Watson shares these traffic concerns and voices outrage over proposed 150% increases to Main Street parking charges. Leonard argues that Donegal County Council should be incentivizing town center business development rather than penalizing shoppers and driving footfall away.

  • Frustrated Motorists Call In: We open the phone lines to hear directly from gridlocked commuters, parents, and local workers sharing their firsthand experiences and calls for urgent traffic management intervention.

🌱 In the Garden with Paul McLoughlin: We shift gears to welcome resident gardening expert Paul McLoughlin back to the studio. As we enter meteorological autumn, Paul takes listener calls and offers practical guidance on preparing flowerbeds, protecting delicate plants, and seasonal garden maintenance for the months ahead.

🎧 Listen to the full episode and stay ahead of the local news:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Brian Tierney
News

Former Derry Mayor Brian Tierney will not seek re-election

2 September 2026
derrycourthouse
News

35-year-old man due in Derry court over drug and assault charges

2 September 2026
nctlogo
News, Top Stories

Almost half of Donegal vehicles tested failed NCT last month

2 September 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
The Greg Hughes Show, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show | Wednesday | 02/09/2026

2 September 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Brian Tierney
News

Former Derry Mayor Brian Tierney will not seek re-election

2 September 2026
derrycourthouse
News

35-year-old man due in Derry court over drug and assault charges

2 September 2026
nctlogo
News, Top Stories

Almost half of Donegal vehicles tested failed NCT last month

2 September 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
The Greg Hughes Show, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show | Wednesday | 02/09/2026

2 September 2026
LK Traffic Letterkenny
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny driving instructor forced to cancel lessons due to traffic

2 September 2026
Firework Warning
News, Top Stories

PSNI issue statement regarding firework laws coming into autumn

2 September 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube