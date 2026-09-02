Almost half of Donegal vehicles tested failed NCT last month

Almost half of vehicles tested in Donegal failed their NCT in August.

A total of 4,332 vehicles were tested across the county, with 49% failing, including 1,834 major fails and 353 dangerous fails.

Just over half passed, with 2,145 vehicles deemed road safe.

Letterkenny had the most tests, with 1,907 vehicles tested and a 48% pass rate.

There were 1,039 tests in Donegal Town, with a 51% pass rate, while Carndonagh had 808 tests and a 50% pass rate.

Derrybeg had the fewest tests at 578, with 51% of vehicles passing.