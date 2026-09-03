Brian Gibbons looking forward to another exciting Knockalla Hill Climb

The annual Danny Gormley Memorial Hill Climb will take place at Knockalla this coming Saturday & Sunday, the 5th and 6th of September.

The-two day event, which serves as Rounds 3 and 4 of the Donegal Commercials Club Championship, honours the memory and passion of the late Danny Gormley.

This year, competitors aged 14-17 in the J1000 Championship will also get the opportunity to tackle to 1.3km course.

The first cars are due on track at approximately 10am on both days and there are lots of spectator highlights – including a dedicated shuttle service, live action commentary, prize-giving and a host of surprise additions.