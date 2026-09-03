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Buncrana hundreds of homes short to meet local housing demand – Cllr Murray

Buncrana is hundreds of homes short of what is needed to meet local housing demand, according to a local councillor.

Cllr Jack Murray says he is contacted on a daily basis by people struggling to find accommodation that is both suitable and affordable.

He says desperation is growing, with the town still playing catch-up after years of little house building following the economic boom.

Cllr Murray says the situation has also been compounded by the defective concrete blocks crisis.

Cllr Jack Murray says it’s incredibly sad to see:

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