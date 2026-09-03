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The Outlet

HSE extend tender return date at Buncrana Community Hospital

The tender return date for work at Buncrana Community Hospital has been extended by the HSE.

In an email circulated to local representatives and stakeholders involved in the project, the HSE says the extension is to ensure the maximum number of submissions are received, and that the competitive process delivers the best value.

The HSE says the tender returns are due back shortly, after which it will undertake the formal evaluation process.

It says that, as the procurement process remains commercially sensitive, it cannot provide further details on submissions received so far, in order to protect the integrity and fairness of the process.

Following the evaluation and approval stage, a statutory standstill period must be observed before a formal appointment can be made.

The HSE says a further update will be provided once the contractor has been formally appointed.

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