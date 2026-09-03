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The Outlet

Orange Order applies for permission to march down Garvaghey Road

The Orange Order says it’s made an application for a new, limited parade at Drumcree in County Armagh.

It’s after a Parades Commission ruling to impose restrictions was quashed by the High Court in Belfast last month- due to a procedural error.

The Orange Order has unsuccessfully applied to complete its walk along the mainly nationalist Garvaghy Road- for over 20 years.

Portadown Orange Order District Master Nigel Dawson, says there is no threat of violence………….

However, Sinn Fein insists the issue of Orange marches on the Garvaghy Road is closed.

Finance Minister and Local MLA John O’Dowd it’s time to move on from the past………………

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