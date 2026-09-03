Forsa to ballot school secretaries and caretakers on draft deal

School secretaries and caretakers will be balloted on proposals from the Workplace Relations Commission.

Their union, Fórsa says it comes after an intense round of negotiations in the early hours of yesterday.

It withdrew strike action after a process was established in an effort to end the dispute.

The proposals include moving caretakers to a central Department of Education payroll, allocating them 22 days annual leave, offering paid sick leave and bereavement leave among other measures.

Fórsa says these terms significantly improve the working conditions for secretaries and caretakers working at schools around the country.