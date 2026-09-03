Low sunshine and gusts recorded at Malin Head during August

Met Éireann have published their monthly climate statement for August covering different weather trends across the country.

During the second week of the month high pressure dominated which kept dry weather away from the north and west where scattered outbreaks of rain or showers continued at times.

In terms of total sunshine, the lowest monthly total was at Malin Head with 101.3 hours for the month, an average of just over three hours per day.

This contrasts with Johnstown Castle in County Wexford which recorded 200.7 hours of sunshine, that is the sunniest its been during August since 2003.

August’s strongest winds were also in north Inishowen on Wednesday the 5th.

The highest gust recorded was 36 knots (67 km/h) while the month’s highest 10-minute mean wind speed was 29 knots (54 km/h).