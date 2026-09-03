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Cranford United FC to celebrate 50th anniversary this weekend

Cranford FC are celebrating their 50th Anniversary this Saturday, 5th of September.

Among the festivities planned, there will be plenty of sports activities for young and old – including a children’s sports day and an over-40s 6-aside tournament.

Later, the celebrations continue with a BBQ from 7:30pm followed by live music into the night.

Highland’s Chris Ashmore has been looking forward to a brilliant weekend with Phillip Buchanan, Chairman of Cranford FC, and the club’s Assistant Secretary Kevin Logue…

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