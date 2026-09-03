McBrearty says more needs to be done to protect pedestrians when new housing developments are being built

Donegal County Council is being told there’s a pressing need for road safety investment in the Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District, particularly in the vicinity of Raphoe and Convoy.

The issue was raised by Cllr Frank McBrearty, who welcomed the development of a footpath at the Congregational Church in Raphoe, but stressed the need for a Pelican Crossing as part of the project.

Cllr McBrearty says there have been multiple deaths and injuries over the years, but there has not been sufficient attention been paid to the need for road safety works, particularly in areas where there have been new housing developments………..

You can listen to the full discussion with Cllr McBrearty here