Police name 61-year-old man killed in Dungannon attack

Police in the North have named the man killed in County Tyrone at the weekend as 61-year-old Sidi Djalo.

His 48-year-old wife was also injured in the attack in Dungannon, while their eight-year-old daughter was left critically hurt but is now in a stable condition.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Mr Djalo’s family has asked for privacy as they come to terms with their loss.

The teenager is due before Dungannon Youth Court again on September 15th.