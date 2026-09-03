Glass bottles smashed at Omagh play park

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has strongly condemned a serious act of vandalism at Grange Play Park, Omagh, which they say had the potential to cause significant injury to young children.

Council staff attended the play park on Friday last following a report received at approximately 11.15 that morning of broken glass within the facility.

The council says it was discovered that bottles had been deliberately smashed against and beneath the large multi-play climbing units, leaving broken glass scattered throughout the internal frames such as tunnels and walkways, climbing ropes and platforms.

Glass was also found across other areas of the play park.

In many locations, the broken glass was concealed within the structure of the equipment or blended into surfaces, meaning it was not always clearly visible to users and presented a significant health and safety risk, particularly to young children using the facility.

The Council has described the incident as a reckless and irresponsible act which showed a complete disregard for the safety and wellbeing of others. The matter has been reported to the PSNI for further investigation.

The play park has now been fully reopened following extensive cleansing and safety checks.