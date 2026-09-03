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Concern that Drumkeen safety project could be lost because of DCC staff shortages

Concern has been raised that that a lack of technical staff in the Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District could see money lost to an important safety project in Drumkeen if progress hasn’t been made by November.

The money has been allocated under the Climate Action Fund to road safety improvements below the church in Drumkeen, but officials pointed out that they have been telling members for months that there is a shortage of engineers, and that’s affecting their capacity to deliver all the projects they’re being asked to.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Patrick McGowan says there needs to be a meeting involving engineers and the local community, stressing the members will accept no excuses if money is lost…….

 

You can listen to the full discussion with Cllr McGowan here –

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