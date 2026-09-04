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The Outlet

7,523 people on the Live Register in Donegal

There were 7,523 people on the Live Register in Donegal at the end of last month, 2.5% down on the figure for August 2025.

Falls were registered in all of the county’s social welfare offices.

The sharpest decrease was at the office in Donegal Town, with 437 people signing on, a fall of 8%.

Falls of 5% were recorded in Ballybofey and Ballyshannon, with 945 and 782 on the registers there.

Killybegs had 399 people signing on, a fall of 4%, while the figure in Dungloe was 775, 3% down on the total for August 2025.

The remaining three offices recorded falls of 2%, with 2,214 people on the live register in Letterkenny, 1,513 in Buncrana, and 458 people signing on in Dunfanaghy.

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                                                                                                             August 2026

 

                                                                                                            August 2025

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