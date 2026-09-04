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LUH the second most overcrowded hospital in the state today


There were 41 patients admitted to Letterkenny University Hospital without a bed this morning, according to figures published by the INMO.

That includes 12 patients waiting for a bed in the Emergency Department.

It means Letterkenny had the second-highest number of admitted patients without a bed in the state today, behind only University Hospital Limerick.

At Sligo University Hospital, 33 patients were admitted without a bed.

That brings the total number of patients waiting for a bed across the North West to 74, just under 17% of the national total of 441.

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