Minister Buttimer praises Donegal community initiatives during county visit

The Minister of State for Community Development and Charities says there are initiatives in Donegal that he would like to see rolled out nationwide.

Minister Jerry Buttimer is visiting the county today, and started with presentations at the Donegal Local Development Community.

He has a number of engagements across the county, ending with the official opening of the European Junior Lifesaving Championships.

Minister Buttimer heard presentations from members of the DLDC this morning and says he was particularly inspired by a number of the initiatives being delivered locally.

One of those is the Donegal Food Response Network: