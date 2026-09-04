New building for St Bridgid’s College in Derry moves a step closer

A long awaited new school building at St Brigid’s College in Derry is to move forward to planning and design.

The facility is one of a number of schools which had been announced in 2022, but were then paused due to budget constraints.

Education Minister said this week that capital investment is now available for three schools, including St Bridgid’s, with the three projects set to cost over £200 million.

News of progress has been welcomed by Foyle MLA Ciara Ferguson.

However, she says it’ll be some years before the new school is complete, and more remedial work is needed in the meantime……