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PSNI warn of traffic disruption during Newbuildings parade

The PSNI in Derry are warning of traffic delays in the vicinity of Newbuildings tonight.

A parade is scheduled to leave Newbuildings Community Centre at 7.30, arriving at Duncastle Road for 8.15pm.

At. 8.30pm, participants will then make their way from the car park at Newbuildings Industrial Estate back to Duncastle Road via Victoria Road, Woodside Road, Rock Park, Gortinure Road, Foyle Crescent and Primity Crescent or dispersal at 11pm.

Police say they will be on the ground to assist with any issues that may arise.

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