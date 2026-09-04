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Withdrawal of Israeli athletes is an awful reflection on Derry – Middleton

 

A Foyle MLA has expressed concern that Israeli athletes have been withdrawn from an international triathlon in Derry this weekend after concerns were raised over their participation.

North West Triathlon Club, which is organising tomorrow’s race, says it can’t support their participation in the Europe Triathlon Cup.

In a lengthy statement online, the club say its position follows concerns over athlete and public safety – and the potential for serious disruption.

The move’s been welcomed by the Derry Anti War Coalition, but DUP MLA Julie Middleton says the fact the athletes aren’t competing is “an awful reflection” on the city.

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