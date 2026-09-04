Cocaine accused allegedly taken into North by mistake on journey to Ballyshannon court

A 44-year-old man who is facing a cocaine possession charge, was allegedly transported through Northern Ireland by mistake while being brought to Ballyshannon District Court.

The Irish Mirror reports that Patrick Irwin from Corrowgubaddagh, Ballisodare, County Sligo, was being transported by the Irish Prison Service for a bail hearing, when the vehicle crossed the border and remained in the North for almost an hour, reportedly due to an error on Google Maps.

His solicitor Ciaran Mulholland is arguing that the Prison Service has no legal basis to detain Mr Irwin in Northern Ireland, where it has no powers of detention.