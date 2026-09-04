Mullooly says it’s vital that the UK and EU align their policies on Brazilian beef

Midlands North West MEP Ciaran Mullooly says it’s important that the UK align its policy regarding that of Brazilian beef with that of the EU, where a two-year ban is now in effect.

On today’s Greg Hughes Show, Mr Mullooly acknowledged that any Brazilian beef already in the system is here legally and cannot be removed. However, he said consumers have a choice, and should ask in shops and restaurants about the origin of the beef being sold.

He says his main concern now is beef potentially coming in from the UK, particularly across the border from Northern Ireland into counties like Donegal.

Ciaran Mullooly had a meeting with the Ulster Farmers Union earlier this week, and says the ball is now very much in their court………